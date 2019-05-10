The Swan’s “season is over already” says Robinson

Image: Craig Golding / AAP

The Sydney Swans have had a testing start to the season, they sit with 1 win and 6 losses and are bottom of the table.

“Can they play finals? No… but they have to use the rest of the season… build build build again.”

Herald Sun Chief Football Writer Mark Robinson joins Drive with Billy McGee and Clinton Maynard to breakdown a round where teams are desperate to get positive momentum heading into the winter months including the Swans.

“Now if they stand at the bottom of the ladder, and they get pick 1 or 2 of the draft. They’re gonna get young top end talent, but it’s only one player, so it’s going to take time”

Will the Swans be able to pull it around or is it a place on the ladder they’ll call home this season?

Click PLAY to join the conversaton: