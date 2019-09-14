Macquarie Sports Radio
The Tale Of Two Taylor’s

3 hours ago
Julian King

It’s been a huge week in sports and at the centre of it all has been women starting with T. Tayla Harris was immortalised in bronze and Taylor Swift was revealed as a performer at the 2019 Melbourne Cup. Jules also got stuck into the Willie Rioli saga, where it went wrong for the Boomers and is David Warner done with Test Cricket? 

He also crossed to the UK to chat Ashes with Sam Morsehead from The Cricketer and chatted the AFL Finals with 3AW’s Tony Leonard. 

Download the podcast link here.

