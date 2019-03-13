The team Cameron Ling believes is set to improve

Geelong legend Cameron Ling is confident Carlton will begin to show signs of improvement this season.

The Blues have had to endure a torrid time of late, finishing no higher than 14th since 2014.

But led by the likes of rising stars Patrick Cripps and Charlie Curnow, Brendon Bolton’s side could be set to show signs of improvement as they look ahead to next Thursday’s opener against Richmond at the MCG.

Ling told Macquarie Sports Radio the improvement in Carlton’s younger brigade paves the way for their rise up the ladder.

“I’m not talking finals but I’m expecting Carlton to start marching up the ladder,” he said.

“Not yet finals bound but perhaps just knocking outside (the eight) and gaining a little bit of confidence for 2020.

“I’m a little bit over-the-top excited about Charlie Curnow, throw in Harry McKay and some stage this year (they’ll kick 100 points) but I’m worried they won’t be able to do it consistently enough.”

