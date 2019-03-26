The Test Bowler who has ‘never thought’ about ‘Mankading’ an opponent

Test fast bowler Peter Siddle admits he has never considered ‘Mankading’ a batsmen, the controversial method of dismissal which has exploded in controversy overnight after Ravi Ashwin deployed the manoevre to remove Jos Buttler in the IPL.

“I’ve never thought about it,” Siddle tells James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think that comes down to individuals more so than teams, no team I’ve ever played in has even talked about it.”

Former players and cricket fans across the world have engaged in furious debate over whether the ‘Mankad’ should remain part of the game and that’s a debate worth having. Controversially, many students of the game believe the third umpire got it wrong and has failed to correctly interpret the rule.

Under the Laws of Cricket, Rule 41.16 states:

If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the

instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out. Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over.

One eagle eyed Twitter user has snapped a freeze frame of the incident and has superimposed a picture of Ashwin at the same point of his bowling action in a standard delivery.

Looks like Buttler still in his crease while Ravi’s pulling a fast one… pic.twitter.com/63jdoMksn4 — Tim Part (@battingtim) March 25, 2019



“Probably 95% of the rest of the cricketing world are going to argue that it should’ve been not out,” Siddle says.

“That’s the contentions thing isn’t it, there has been a law that’s always been spoken about probably having to be adjusted not just because of now, but because of what’s happened over the past few years with instances like this,

“It’s contentious but, like other things, you’re probably not going to see it in the spirit of the game.”

Click PLAY to hear Peter Siddle’s take on Ashwin’s Mankad