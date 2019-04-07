“The training and the culture”, some components to the Storms success

Image: Tracey Nearmy / AAP

Having played 177 games for the Melbourne Storm player he’s now turned into an assistant coach.

Ryan Hinchcliffe joins Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy to share his thoughts on being on both sides of the sideline as well as the teams great start to the 2019 season.

Speaking on his role as assistant coach alongside Craig Bellamy Ryan says,

“I’ve been trying to soak it up as much as I can”

One of the more loved players here and in the Super League, Hinchcliffe gives a great insight into why the Storm seem to be on the right track for once their veterans retire.

