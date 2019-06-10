The trick Australia may have missed in World Cup loss to India

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland says Australia may have missed the trick by not playing two spinners in their World Cup loss to India.

The Aussies were defeated by 36 runs against India – falling short of chasing a mammoth total of 352 on the back of a century to Shikhar Dhawan.

First change seamer Nathan-Coulter Nile appears to be the most under pressure with only the one wicket from three outings, despite his match-winning innings against the West Indies.

Copeland told Halftime that although Australia may need to play two spinners, he says it’s too early in the World Cup to make mass changes.

“I think he (Coulter-Nile) will be under a little bit of pressure,” Copeland said.

“One thing I think we might have missed a trick with is India playing two wrist spinners and one part-time spinner in that game.

“We played just (Adam) Zampa and (Glenn) Maxwell as our other spinner, maybe we could go in with a second spinner in Nathan Lyon next time we play on a more abrasive and flat wicket where the seamers are going to have tough times restricting runs.

“That is maybe where I’d see a change happening.

“I wouldn’t have thought any of the batters would go out of the side this early in the tournament.”

Australia play Pakistan on Wednesday evening (AEST) with the game broadcast on Macquarie Sports Radio beginning from 7pm with Trent Copeland, Darren Lehmann, Geoff Lawson and Julian King.

