The two Australian dismissals which left Darren Lehmann asking questions

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann says Justin Langer should persist with Usman Khawaja after a slow start to the World Cup.

Khwaja backed up his 13 against Afghanistan with just 15 against West Indies overnight.

But his former coach is backing him in to post a big score against India on Sunday.

“He’ll hold his spot, they’ll give him a good run,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket.

“But it’s probably only one or two more games they’ll looking at making a change (if he fails).

“He’d be very disappointed by that, that’s very unlike Usman Khawaja.

“He may have actually been concussed, I don’t know. They’ll check that at the end of the game.”

Lehmann said he was also underwhelmed by Glenn Maxwell, who was dismissed cheaply after just two deliveries.

“I get that’s what Glenn Maxwell does but he’s a senior player in this side,” he said.

“We need him to make runs more consistently.”

