The two things the Matildas got wrong against Italy, according to Mark Bosnich

The players and new boss Ante Milicic should take a share of the blame for Australia’s 2-1 loss to Italy, according to Mark Bosnich.

After a tumultuous few months for the women’s national team – where former coach Alen Stajcic was sacked – many have chosen to point the finger at the FFA and their handling of the Stajcic’s untimely sacking for the shock opening-game loss.

But Bosnich told Macquarie Sports Radio the last-gasp 2-1 loss to Italy “wasn’t good viewing at all”, expressing concern about Australia’s inability to break down the Italian side.

“There were two things that were abundantly clear,” he said.

“Number one, the amount of time that they took playing out of the back allowed Italy to get back into their formation and made them difficult to break down.

“The Italians also made it very difficult to get the ball to Sam Kerr.

“The other thing which was really clear was they played such a high (defensive) line, they had two goals allowed.

“The manner they played rests with the coach and even though he was put it in really difficult circumstances, he has to take responsibility.”

