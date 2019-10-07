The up-and-coming NRL star who could be on the move

2010 St George Illawarra Dragons premiership player Jamie Soward says highly-touted centre Zac Lomax could be leave the club at the end of 2020.

The 20-year-old is off contract at the end of next season, with opposition clubs able to start negotiations from November 1.

Soward cited his early-season positional changes as a reason why he may want to see a new club.

“The rumour I keep hearing is Zac Lomax to the Canberra Raiders,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s an up-and-coming star centre that Brad Fittler’s tipped as the great one.

“He wasn’t able to cement a positon at the start of the year, he was playing him on the wing and a full back.

‘Chopping and changing didn’t help Zac Lomax, he got a start later in the year but got knocked out and couldn’t finish the year.”

Despite their Grand Final loss to the Roosters, Soward expected Canberra to bounce back in 2020 and contend for the title again.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)