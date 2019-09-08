The urn returns: Australia claims the Ashes in tense conclusion

Australia has retained the Ashes with a 185-run victory against England in a tense final day of the Fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Josh Hazelwood claimed the final wicket in the final hour of play, to dismiss England for 197.

The victory gives Australia an unassailable 2-1 series lead which means, being the holder of the urn, they will retain it regardless of the result in the final Test The Oval.

Tim Paine is the first Australian captain to bring the Ashes home since Steve Waugh in 2001.

But it didn’t come as easily as many predicted.

Opener Joe Denley (53 from 123 balls) was the only English batsmen who passed 40, but several lower order batsmen occupied the crease for long periods, pushing the day’s cricket into the final hour.

Perhaps symbolically given Australia’s luck with umpiring this series, the final wicket — Craig Overton (21 from 105 balls) — fell via DRS, with Overton reviewing the LBW decision.

Former coach Darren Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio Australia have outplayed England throughout the four Tests played so far.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved,” he said.

“The bowlers were great today, they played the perfect Test match game.

“They’ve dominated the series really, they even should have got over the line in Headingly.

“England fought hard today but Australia were too good.

“England struggled with the bat, they haven’t had anything apart from Stokes in Headingly and his 100 in Lord’s

“They were well drilled, well planned and well bloody played lads.”

(Image: Visionhaus via Getty)