‘The whole international cricket schedule is a shemozzle’: Ian Chappell

The 2019 / 2020 Summer of Cricket schedule has set tongues wagging across the Australian sporting landscape and has been branded a “shemozzle” by a former test captain.

Almost unthinkably, the Australian men’s team will be out of the country in January, touring India instead of hosting matches Down Under in what is typically peak-cricket season.

Former skipper Ian Chappell says it’s not just Australia’s schedule which finds itself in a state of disarray.

“The whole international cricket schedule is a shemozzle and has been for a long time” Chappelli told David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Until you fix up the ICC I’m not sure you can fix up the scheduling.

“It’s been coming for a while – go back a few years and South Africa said ‘look, we’re not coming to Australia for the Boxing Day test until you come to us for the Boxing Day test.

“And therein lies another problem, that most of the countries play their cricket seasons at the same time of the year.

“I think you’d have to say we better get used to something like his because there’s going to be more of it.

Australia’s summer adjournment results from India’s cricket board insisting we honour the Future Tours Program agreed upon last June, which includes a run of three ODIs on the sub continent in January.

As such, the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series has been pushed back to March, which will be the latest start date the series has seen in 41 years.

It has been suggested that this is another example of the Board of Control for Cricket in India throwing their considerable weight around to ensure they get what they want, and Chappell says that’s true to an extent.

“The BCCI provide 75% of the income for cricket so they’ve got so much strength and they can say ‘well, this is when we want you’ and it’s pretty hard to knock them back.

“As I said, the whole thing is a shemozzle and until the ICC is sorted out – and I wouldn’t want to hang by the neck waiting for that to happen – you’re going to have all these sorts of problems.”

