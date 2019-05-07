Macquarie Sports Radio
The world reacts to Liverpool’s Champions League miracle

3 hours ago
Liverpool have reached the Champions League Final after pulling off one of the most stunning comebacks in the tournament’s history, defeating Barcelona 4-nil.

The arousal levels of Liverpool fans across the globe have reached dangerous levels with some fearing they might never come down from this high.

At risk of being tipped over the edge of the cliffs of pure elation, The Reds’ anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone rung out at Anfield and reverberated across the globe. .

