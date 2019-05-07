The world reacts to Liverpool’s Champions League miracle

Liverpool have reached the Champions League Final after pulling off one of the most stunning comebacks in the tournament’s history, defeating Barcelona 4-nil.

The arousal levels of Liverpool fans across the globe have reached dangerous levels with some fearing they might never come down from this high.

At risk of being tipped over the edge of the cliffs of pure elation, The Reds’ anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone rung out at Anfield and reverberated across the globe. .

Goosebumps……and I’m not even a Liverpool fan. Respect! pic.twitter.com/2lUSPUagzV — Sport League (@pialasoccer) May 7, 2019

😍😍😍 Inside the dressing room at full-time with our Reds… pic.twitter.com/n8BePcDHfY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019

Congratulations to @LFC. It was an absolute delight to be there to witness one of the greatest nights in the history of European football. A truly astonishing performance. 👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2019

Thou shalt never walk alone. #LIVBAR — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 7, 2019