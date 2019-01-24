The worrying numbers behind ACL injuries in AFLW

A worrying report has detailed the disparity in injuries between men and women who play in the AFL and AFLW.

Data shows women are 10 times more likely to tear their ACL while playing than men and twice as likely to suffer concussion.

Jimmy Bartel said he was “open to discussing” the trend but questioned what could be done to curb the issue.

“I just don’t know what the solution is to stop doing your ACL,” he said.

“You expect the athletes would be in great physical shape to be able to take the blows.

“As the years have gone on with the AFLW, they’ve had a few more pre-seasons and conditioned to football.

“I’m open to the discussion but what would you change without changing the game?”

