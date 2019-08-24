“Their attack is their Achilles heel”: Gould left searching for Brisbane attack

After their 22-20 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium, Gould has questioned the attacking abilities of the Broncos.

“The Broncos attack is still very limited and it’s very frustrating to watch. I’d like to sit down with one of the players and just ask them ‘what are you trying to do here? What’s your plan?’ I just see the same stuff week after week, with no real purpose to it”, he said.

“In the whole event there is nothing really structured or dangerous coming at the South Sydney defence, where you think ‘They’re building for something or here it comes’. It’s all individual talent, or they rely on an offload or Milford stepping through the ruck.”

The Broncos now sit in seventh place on the NRL ladder and if they are any chance on going deep into the finals, Gould believes something needs to change.

“They never looked like scoring a try last night when Souths had two players in the sin bin and that is there Achilles heel. Their attack is their Achilles heel.”

“For mine, you can’t beat the better teams at the end of the year with this. You’ll beat some of the teams like that, but you won’t beat the better teams at this time of year with that sort of mentality and that sort of football.”