‘There is no intimidation factor’: Matthew Dellavedova confident the Boomers can beat the USA

Australian basketball star Matthew Dellavedova believes the Boomers have every chance to beat Team USA when they face each other in late August.

“There is no intimidation factor. We definitely have a chance against the USA”, Dellavedova told Clinton Maynard and Mieke Buchan on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We know they are good and we respect their game but we are confident in our group as well. Most of us have been playing in the NBA for a long time.”

The USA team will arrive in Melbourne on August 19 in preparation for the pair of exhibition games, tipping off on August 22 and 24, respectively, and likely to draw over 110,000 fans collectively.

Dellavedova, who played alongside LeBron James when the Cleveland Cavaliers won their historic 2016 championship, said it’s good to be back in Australia.

“For me there’s nothing better than pulling on the green and gold. It’s exciting times for the Boomers and for Basketball in Australia in general, so I can’t wait to get together with the boys and get ready to go.”

