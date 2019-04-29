‘There isn’t one player on Melbourne’s list who has improved from last year’: David ‘Ox’ Schwarz

The Chief Footy Writer for the Herald Sun says “something mentally has broken down” at the Melbourne Football club and he points the finger at a specific incident.

“The most significant thing that happened in the last six months was when they go absolutely pounded by West Coast in the preliminary final,” Mark Robinson tells Marko and The Ox.

“Does that leave any mental scarring?”

Demons coach Simon Goodwin was asked by Robbo what the team learned from the review of the 66 point thrashing and the answer says a lot. In fact, it says nothing, because they didn’t review the match.

“I was flabbergasted that they wouldn’t go back and look at their worst performance of the year at understand why and how it happened, and then work on how to get better.” Melbourne Footy Club legend David ‘Ox’ Schwarz said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There is not one player on Melbourne’s list who has improved from last year, not one,

“Weideman has gone backwards. Tom McDonald has gone backwards. Every player on that list has gone backwards.”

The Demons can lay claim to being the most disappointing side in the season to date. Expectations were high – some even had Melbourne as their premiership favourites – but they’ve slumped to a record of 1 and 5 and they are losing in a manner deserving of a place in the bottom four.

Ox knows what it’s like to be part of a side who expects success because they had a taste of the top last year and says it’s not impossible to break the cycle.

“I played in the era in the 90s at Melbourne where we went finals, missed, finals, missed, finals, missed,” he said.

“You put expectations on yourself and you don’t deliver early, all of a sudden you start panicking and you’re doing things differently,

“This is now up for the coaches and players to work together and get back to their key principals – whatever that may be.”

