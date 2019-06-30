“There needs to be a match review person in the bunker”: Former NRL ref on how to prevent future eye-gouge debacles

Former NRL referee Greg McCallum has weighed in on the George Burgess eye-gouge scandal.

Burgess faces being suspended for up to 12 weeks on Tuesday after referred straight to the judiciary for attacking the eyes of Wests Tigers hooker Robbie Farah.

However, Burgess wasn’t sent off during the game.

Questions have been raised as to why the on-field referees weren’t told by the bunker to put Burgess in the sin bin.

Greg McCallum has told Macquarie Sports Radio’s Clinton Maynard the NRL should put a match review official in the bunker to make sure the debacle never happens again.

