“There’s a lot of questions” with this ODI side states former fast bowler

8 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Carl rackemannCricketcricket world cupodi

Image: Joel Carrett / AAP

Former Aussie fast bowler Carl Rackemann joins Christian Jantzen ahead of the first ODI between Australia and India as the home side look to get a win after a disappointing test series.

Rackemann states, “there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered” as we head into a Cricket world cup and that this match up with India will be a strong building ground ahead of the competition in England and Wales.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

