‘There’s no excuse’ NRL forward on trialing untested supplements

Penrith forward Isaah Yeo says professional athletes should never try new supplements that have not been tested.

In the wake of Australian swimmer Shayna Jack testing positive to banned substance, Ligandrol, the Panthers enforcer made it clear that his club tests all supplements.

Yeo told David Morrow and Mathew Thompson, “We’ve got a nutrition person at the club, that’s one of the things that they talk to you about during the pre-season, making sure we’re not taking other supplements or if we are to make sure we’re bringing it to get tested.”

When asked if he had ever been offered to try new supplements Yeo said, “There should never be an excuse for that particularly in the Rugby League world.

“We get education and clubs are smart enough to be giving us the right stuff.”

The Penrith Panthers take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs live on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne and Perth Saturday afternoon.