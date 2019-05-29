‘There’s something going on’: Shaw skeptical about Scott exit

Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw says he was left mystified by the way Brad Scott’s exit as North Melbourne coach was communicated publicly.

After Mark Robinson broke the story last Friday in the Herald Sun, Scott coached his last game for the club on Saturday before fronting a press conference on Sunday.

Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio something didn’t add up, alluding to the fact Scott may have another job lined up for next season.

“I don’t get this,” he said.

“You don’t leave a job where you’ve got $800,000 in the bank without knowing you’ve got something down the track.

“Why wouldn’t (North Melbourne) make this decision at the start of the year.

“It’s a weird thing, I think we’ll find out a bit later down the track on this one.”

Tony’s nephew – Rhys – will coach North Melbourne for the rest of the season and Shaw said it was valuable opportunity for him.

“He’s been held in high regard and probably had a few more offers (to be assistant coach) before picking North Melbourne,” he said.

“It’s a good opportunity and (he doesn’t have) a lot to lose – it’s an amazing story.

“He’s a good kid and wants to learn.”

