Shane Warne slams England attack ‘They didn’t have any type of plan’

It’s simple.

England can’t get Steve Smith out, and it doesn’t look like it will get any better. Well, at least that’s the opinion of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

After a demoralising loss to Australia in the first test at Edgbaston, Warne said England’s bowlers looked tired at trying to get the wicket of the former Australian Captain.

“By the time he already got to forty in the first innings, they had already gone from Plan A to Plan Z.

They tried everything, they didn’t have any patience whatsoever, or any type of plan”, Warne told the Cricket Show with Ian Chappell and Julian King.

After scoring a century in both innings of the first Test, the England bowlers had no answer for Smith who quickly took the match away from them.

“I think when any team reverts to bowling really wide of off stump, and having a 7-2 field, you know they are basically waving the white flag.”

