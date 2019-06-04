‘They get to the top and they become clowns’: The Ox says success has gone to Serena’s head

Serena Williams’s record speaks for itself.

23 Major Tournament victories, 3 Olympic gold medals, World number 1 for 319 weeks, four times Laureus Sportswoman of the Year, she was the highest paid female athlete in the world in 2016.

She’s an undeniable megastar whose behaviour has become “brattish”.

Success, it would seem, has gone to her head while giving rise to weapons-grade diva behaviour.

Serena grabbed unwanted headlines in 2018 after an on-court tirade at the US Open. Williams was warned for illegal coaching, penalized a point for breaking her racket, and then penalized a game for verbal abuse of the chair umpire.

That petulance has reared its head again at the French open after Williams was knocked out in the third round.

Players are subjected to mandatory media conferences after the match and Williams refused to wait until Dominic Thiem’s session with the world’s press was over.

Thiem was subsequently ordered to move on by officials and was understandably perturbed.

“It’s 3 minutes for goodness sake, yes you’ve lost the tournament, you’ve got 3 minutes, we understand you’re a Mum, we get all that, but it’s 3 minutes Serena,” Ox said on Drive.

“Who cares? Honestly, wait your turn, he’s just about to finish, he’s wrapping up, he’s just had a victory, show some respect and patience,”

Serena vs Thiem has captivated the world and has even cracked the world’s foremost forum on matters of decorum and hierarchy:

The View.

For a fascinatingly American take on Serena vs Thiem, a match still generating buzz at #RG19, here’s the view from The View:pic.twitter.com/0SJASPUPLE — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 3, 2019

“For Whoopi Goldberg and her muppets on The View to go out and talk about Serena being the Queen – we understand she’s a great player, we understand she’s won a lot of tournaments but guess what, she’s lost, there’s a waiting order, there are responsibilities,

“So sit back, wait your five minutes, and you’ll be up to give your side of the story then.”

Tennis attracts its fair share of brats and divas. Think John McEnroe, Bernard Tomic, Nick Kyrgios, and Serena Williams.

Ox theorises that a player’s sense of self is informed – even distorted – by a career of praise and individual accolades.

“For so long, tennis players are told they are so good, and wonderful, and so brilliant and better than anybody else, that they get to the top and they just become clowns,

“They forget about the rest of society, they couldn’t care less,

“Serena’s behaviour in the past has been disgusting at best,” Ox said.

