‘They have been pathetic’ – Melbourne legend David Schwarz slams Demons

39 mins ago
Matt Granland & David Schwarz
AFL

Macquarie Sports Radio Drive co-host David Schwarz has taken aim at his former club Melbourne, saying they have been “pathetic” this season. 

Schwarz, who played 173 AFL matches for the Demons, believes their playing list has gone drastically backwards this year and coach Simon Goodwin has to be “questioned”.

“They have been pathetic. No one has improved on that list, not one player. That’s a disgrace. They are better than second last – probably a top-8 list, but something is breaking down, the players don’t seem like they are enjoying their footy”, Ox said on Macquarie Drive.

The Melbourne Football Club have slumped from a preliminary final last year to just five wins after 18 rounds this season.

“Simon Goodwin is the coach of the footy club, he has got to be questioned. I’m not saying to get rid of Goodwin but if there is not a review going on at the football club to say ‘what the hell is happening’ – as a Melbourne supporter, I’d be very disappointed”.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full discussion below.

Matt Granland & David Schwarz
AFL
