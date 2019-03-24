‘They need to lift their game’ NRL great on Brookvale surface

Three-time NRL Premiership winner Glenn Lazarus says it is time for Manly to lift its game and improve the playing surface at Brookvale Oval or fans will no longer attend games if star players are out due to injury.

Brett Morris is set to miss one to two NRL rounds after suffering a partial medial collateral ligament tear in his left knee.

Lazarus told Macquarie Sports Radio, “It’s not the first time people have complained about Brookvale Oval.

“I think they need to spend some money to bring that up to standard with the rest of the clubs,” he said.

“I just don’t think while the players are playing the game of Rugby League where it’s the most physical game in the world, they don’t need to be worrying about whether they’re going to do a knee injury because of the state of the oval.”

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson expressed his disappointment over the Brookvale playing surface after star recruit Brett Morris was injured in the first half of the 26-18 victory over Manly.

“When people like Brett Morris aren’t playing, people don’t turn up, it’s really important in today’s day and age,” Lazarus said.

“I was never used to playing on perfectly manicured lawns when I was playing, but they are today and it’s just expected, they need to lift their game as soon as possible.”

Lazarus on Brookvale playing surface