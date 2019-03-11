‘They think they know the truth, but they don’t’ – Brian Waldron on Storm salary cap scandal

Former Storm CEO Brian Waldron has made some explosive claims on the salary cap breaches from the Melbourne Storm from 2006-2010 on Drive with Mark Allen and David Schwarz.

In 2010, the NRL discovered that the Melbourne Storm were systematically cheating by paying certain players well over the salary cap by an estimated approximately 3.78 million dollars over five years.

The punishment after the fact was swift and severe.

NRL Chief Executive David Gallop stripped the Melbourne Storm of their 2007 and 2009 premierships and their 2006, 2007 and 2008 minor premierships, fined them an Australian sporting record $1,689, deducted all eight premiership points they had already received in the 2010 season and barred them from receiving any more premiership points for the rest of the year.

All of this was long forgotten until the recent discovery that the Cronulla Sharks also systematically cheated the system and a host of other clubs have got themselves into salary cap trouble, either through mis-management or questionable deals.

To add further fuel to the fire, Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has questioned whether, in light of the Cronulla Sharks doing exactly what the Storm did, should get their premierships back:

“They look quite similar the way the salary cap breaches came about yet you see two significantly different punishments,” Smith Said

“I think everyone can see what happened to us was fairly harsh. You haven’t seen anything like it since.

“That is a clear standout. It hasn’t happened in the space of two days. As far as looking at what had happened at Cronulla and having the understanding of what I know happened at our club, it sounds quite similar.

“Yet we were made to play an entire season without points and had premierships taken off us. So it is almost like the same or similar crime with a completely different punishment.

“They have a lot on their plate at the moment and I don’t want to take away from some of the things that have happened over the past six months.

“But if the NRL can have a look back and go over what happened at the Storm over those years, they may find there is a different outcome.”

Former Storm CEO Brian Waldron has sensationally agreed with Cam Smith with some explosive revelations

“In 48 hours they determined some findings on what they thought, the game was conflicted,” Waldron said.

“And then they said (NRL) ‘we’ve now really seen the truth of what took place’ They never saw the truth of what took place.

“They never spoke to one official involved at the time. I was never spoken to. Peter O’Sullivan was never spoken to.

“So they put forward a large document that in some ways was correct but in other ways was incredibly incorrect and wrong.

“I’m talking about the way they creatively put forward the numbers that they believe were breached (3.78 million over 5 years).

“That was never correct. I believe it’s a long way off. I’ve got the data still…I kept all the records at the time. I’ve got it all.

“So they don’t know the truth. They think they know the truth but they don’t.

“I understand why the Storm have grievances and they have got the right to do that.”

