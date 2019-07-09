‘They want to make this a real Basketball state’: Andrew Gaze on Tassie hoops

Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze believes the NBL will look to introduce a Tasmanian-based team in the future.

“What we’ve got in Tasmania is a state that is very passionate about the game. And I think Basketball Australia and the NBL want to make this a real Basketball state”, Gaze told Billy and Mieke on Drive.

“You need to have a great relationship with a venue and tremendous support from the state government – and it appears that at this stage we have ticked both those boxes.”

The annual “NBL Blitz” tournament, which will be held from September 19-22, will be played in Tasmania, with all nine teams set to play across the state.

NBL owner and Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said in a statement that “Tasmania is a great sporting state and we want basketball to be its number one sport. That’s why we’ve expressed a strong interest in establishing a 10th NBL team in Tasmania that will represent the whole state.”

Gaze hopes the NBL will introduce a team, that will play throughout the whole state.

“The new team should not just play in Hobart but both in the North and the South so the entire state can get behind them – similar to what they have done with the “Big Bash” team, they have done a great job with that.”

