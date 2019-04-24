‘They were just so bad’: Bartel whacks the Demons

The misery keeps piling up for the Demons after they suffered a demoralising 43 point loss to Richmond on Anzac Eve.

2007 Brownlow Medalist Jimmy Bartel says the Dees are “incredibly disappointing” and appear to be playing with little effort

“They’re either under prepared for the season or in the worst case they’re not willing to do the hard work, which is poor either way you look at it,” Bartel said on the Hour of Power.

“They came out and they swapped their whole side around, they had players who don’t normally play in certain positions and it worked in the first quarter where they kicked four goals to Richmond’s three, but in the remaining three quarters they kicked two goals,

“They were just so bad, they were getting beaten at the contest, their ball use is below par, this is a side everyone thought was a top 4 contender – they’ll struggle to get out of the bottom four for the rest of the year.”

Often the coaches are blamed when a team slumps to a win loss record of 1 and 5, but the triple premiership winner says it’s not the coaches fault, despite calling for major changes to their game plan.

“When you watch them this definitely looks like a player issue, they’re short on confidence,” Bartel said.

“The tempo or the speed of the footy they’re playing doesn’t suit them at the moment, Melbourne last year were one of the most exciting teams to watch, but they’re not fit enough to do it at the moment, they’re trying to play a game style they actually can’t execute,

“Dare I say it, they’ve got to play some boring football, which is slow, contest, tackle, move it up the ground.”

It’s hard not to to feel at least a small modicum of sympathy for Melbourne supporters who, after spending years in the AFL wilderness, believed their fortunes had changed.

“I feel sorry for them, they’re like ‘oh, forever we’ve been so bad, and last year it’s finally turned around aaaaaannnnndddd now we’re bad again,’

“When they swirl their Chardonay’s tonight, it’ll be flattening.”

Click PLAY to hear Jimmy Bartel’s take on the misery at the Demons.