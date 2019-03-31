‘They’re going to be under pressure all year’: Jamie Soward’s concern for the Panthers

Former Penrith Panthers five-eigth Jamie Soward says his former side is going to be under the pump all season.

The Panthers were smashed by 30 points on Saturday, failing to score a try against a rampant Melbourne Storm side.

Soward told Macquarie Sports Radio this weekend’s match between West Tigers and Penrith looms as a crucial clash.

“They looked like they had run through all of their training moves in the space of 10 minutes on the weekend,” he said.

“Ivan Cleary had a really good defensive side (at West Tigers) last year to start the competition, they were letting in no points.

“This Penrith side is letting in an average of 22 points, the Nathan Cleary story will be talked about all year.

“They’re going to be under pressure all year.”

