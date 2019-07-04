‘They’re gone’: Jamie Soward says Dragons have run out of puff

Former Dragons premiership player Jamie Soward says St George have no excuses for last night’s narrow 16-14 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Nine of St George’s starting 13 weren’t playing due to a heady mix of Origin, injury and suspension, but Soward says that a lack of cattle is an unacceptable justification.

“I think St George, having watched a bit of that game, St George will rue that loss last night, they should’ve won,” Soward said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They don’t get Melbourne at Wollongong too often playing like that, they’ll rue that missed opportunity,

“While they had a lot out, no-one has an excuse this year because what Manly have been able to do with limited people in their roster, they’ve still put themselves in a position to make a run at this title, everyone else has got to be looking at those guys as they’ve set the standard,”

The loss sees the Dragons drop to 11th on the ladder, with just six wins from 15 starts. While finals are still mathematically possible, Soward has no confidence in St George’s ability to solve the equation.

“They’re gone. Brisbane, gone. St George, gone.

“In past years St George has started really fast and faded out, I don’t see how you come back from an Origin campaign and put the accelerator down,” he said.

IMAGE CREDIT: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images