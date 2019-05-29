‘They’re great footy minds’: NSW Blues coaching staff heavy with footy IQ

State of Origin Game 1 is rapidly approaching and footy fans north and south of the Tweed are sharpening their tongues and winking as support for their state becomes increasingly one-eyed.

While Queensland is busy building a lexicon of Words Which Must Not Be Said, the Blues will attempt to defend their State of Origin crown with a new halves pairing of Nathan Cleary and Cody Walker.

NSW Blues advisor Greg ‘Brandy’ Alexander, himself a Dally M winning halfback, says the untested halves pairing is being overseen by a safe pair of hands – just not his.

“I just chat with the boys, Joey is in camp with us and Joey is the architect of what we do with the ball,” Brandy tells Piggy and Levy on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There’s plenty of great minds in here, of course, the coach was a fair player as well, y’know, he can look after the halves,”

The Blues coaching brains trust possesses an overwhelming amount of footy IQ – Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns, Danny Buderus, Craig Fitzgibbon, not to mention Brandy himself.

Brandy says it’s inspiring and education listening to the coaches talk.

“I love listening to them all, but I love watching Joey in action, almost mad professor like, he’s fantastic and I love watching Joey in action,

“They’re great footy minds, it’s a treat and I’m sure the players get that out of it too,

“If I was a young bloke and I had Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns showing me how to play, it’s pretty exciting for them too.”

The collection of rugby league minds on the NSW coaching dais even has Piggy a little misty.

“They’ve got such good group of blokes in there, what with Brandy and Freddy and Bedsy, Joey and Fitzy,

“They’re all unbelievable footballers but just great people as well,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more from NSW Blues advisor Greg ‘Brandy’ Alexander: