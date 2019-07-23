THEY’RE BACK! Trent Copeland names his Ashes XI for first Test

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland has named his XI for the first Ashes Test beginning on August 1 at Edgbaston with three big inclusions.

Copeland also revealed that despite a strong start to the Cricket World Cup where Australia were knocked out in the semi-finals by England, they will use the loss as motivation ahead of the Ashes.

Australia will begin to ramp up their preparations in an intra-squad match beginning tonight in Southampton between a Brad Haddin XII and Graeme Hick XII with both teams featuring Ashes hopefuls.

The 33-year-old has made three changes to Australia’s most recent XI to line up against Sri Lanka last summer, with David Warner and Steve Smith to make their returns from their respective suspensions alongside Josh Hazlewood from injury.

Copeland told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime the Aussies will be extremely motivated for immediate success.

“I don’t think they would see it as a success,” Copeland said.

“I think it might be a really good driver of their training and their work ethic and really the passion that is inside that change room for this next sort of three weeks leading up to that first Test and for this game starting tonight.

“I’m sure there’s been conversations in that dressing room by Brad Haddin and Graeme Hick but also Justin Langer to the wider group about what an opportunity this is for Australia.

“There’s lots of guys ready to put their hand up.”

Copeland has played three Tests for Australia and 89 First-Class matches for the Blues.

Trent Copeland’s XI for the first Test.

David Warner Marcus Harris Usman Khawaja (If fit) Steve Smith Travis Head Kurtis Patterson Tim Paine (C) Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood Nathan Lyon

Image credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images.