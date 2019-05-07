‘They’re invested in the club’: Bartel hits back at Coniglio and Cameron report

GWS board member Jimmy Bartel has hit back at reports Hawthorn are about to launch a raid on prized pair Jeremy Cameron and Stephen Coniglio.

The report in Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph linked both Cameron and Congilio to the Hawks, who are set to meet the high flying Giants at the MCG on Sunday.

But the 2007 Brownlow medalist told Macquarie Sports Radio he was extremely confident the pair of high-profile players will stay at the Giants.

“Speaking to a lot of journos, this type of article gets the most clicks,” he said.

“I’m not going to say the word lazy but you can do a little bit better than that to link players to (other clubs).

“It’s actually being a bit dismissive of these two and that’s probably where I get my nose out of joint – they don’t actually know the two men that they are talking about.

“They’re both foundation members of the Giants, they’re well and truly invested in the club.

“People always link (players) to Hawthorn because they’re very good at getting players.

“But you need to do a little more background on those two gentleman.”

