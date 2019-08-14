‘They’re just cowards!’ Josh Reynolds slams social media trolls

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has slammed the social media trolls who have been targeting some of the NRL’s biggest stars in recent days.

The likes of Josh McGuire, Latrell Mitchell, Blake Ferguson and Tigers’ teammate Paul Momirovski have all been subject to abuse on social media ranging from death threats to racial vilification.

Reynolds told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it’s just not right and there’s no place for it.

“They’re just cowards, they really are,” Reynolds said.

“The thing was some of them would write stuff to my mum and my family members, it’s not a nice thing, don’t get me wrong you’re always going to cop criticism.

“For people to send out death threats and racial things it’s just below the belt.

“The best thing is they’ll write something on social media and then walk past you in the street and shake your hand.

“I reckon that’s even worse, if you’re going to say something, say it to someone’s face.”

Reynolds has played 147 First Grade games for both the Tigers and Bulldogs, while he has also represented New South Wales on four occasions.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.