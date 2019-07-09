‘They’re just too strong’: Origin legend Bradley Clyde praises Blues forwards

NSW Origin great Bradley Clyde says Mitchell Pearce’s inclusion in the side is “well deserved” adding that the Blues are spoilt for choice when it comes to top-flight halves.

Pearce, an 18-game Origin veteran, was recalled to the squad after Nathan Clearly failed to recover from an ankle injury sustained in Game II.

Two-time Clive Churchill medalist Clyde believes Pearce and Maloney is a winning combination.

“Unfortunately [Cleary] can’t play in Game III, the luxury is picking a player of Pearce’s calibre, he’s been in form and has a tonne of experience under his belt to help lead the Blues to victory,” Clyde tells David Morrow and Mathew Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think with Maloney there – and I certainly hope the case is that Maloney takes that leadership role – and Pearce can be the strong deputy and offer leadership to the team,”

While the halves pairing is critical, the brutality of State of Origin means games are won or lost in the forwards and Clyde says the edge clearly goes to the team south of the Tweed.

“I look the Blues forward pack and with a comparative analysis, I think they’re just too strong in all areas of the game,” he said.

“There’s plenty of footy there, there’s plenty of go-forward, and the forwards coming off the bench similarly,

“The forwards do win State of Origin matches and even in Game I the NSW forwards were equal to the task, if not the better of the two packs.”

Click PLAY to hear more from NSW Origin legend Bradley Clyde: