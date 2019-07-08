‘They’re not AFL standard’: Bartel responds to Gold Coast priority pick push

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says Gold Coast Suns should be given AFL assistance but it shouldn’t be more priority draft picks.

Herald Sun newsbreaker Mick Warner reports the Suns are seeking extra draft picks in a move to arrest their dramatic slide in form this season.

Gold Coast are currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

“There’s a lot of word coming out that Gold Coast will put in a request for picks one and two again to help them accelerate themselves back into AFL standard,” Bartel said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Currently they’re not AFL standard at the moment.

“That’s already receiving plenty of pushback even as an idea for lots of clubs and people in the AFL industry because they’re like ‘we’re rewarding you for setting your club up poorly again’.

“They’re after an assistant package – you’d only hand over (that money) with it being tied to development and welfare.”

Image: Jono Searle/AFL Photos/Getty Images