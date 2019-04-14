‘They’re old school’: Soward’s worry about the Broncos

Jamie Soward has questioned the leadership of Brisbane Broncos.

The league powerhouse slumped to their fourth victory on Friday night under new coach Anthony Seibold and now face the tough assignment of facing the resurgent Raiders in Canberra on Sunday.

And Soward isn’t convinced about the leadership structure of the side as they look to turn around their poor start to the season.

“They haven’t got any leaders,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They’re old school, Darius isn’t a vocal leader and I think he’s struggling having to tell some of these young guys where to go and way to do.

“Usually Sam Thailday and Corey Parker have been putting blokes in position – it’s hard to do.

“There’s conversations about the Broncos every week because we expected them to be put the top but the young guys have really struggled with the pressure.”

