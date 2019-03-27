‘They’ve got a few problems’: Riddell’s big Dragons concern

Decorated former St George-Illawara Dragons player Mark Riddell is concerned about the amount of points they’re leaking.

The Dragons have lost both matches of the season so far, conceding a combined 58 points.

Rather than focusing on a number of players in the Dragons spine, Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio his former side had to stop conceding so many points if they want to turn their form around.

“I think their defence has been shocking,” he said.

“They’ve really leaked some points and it’s not what we’ve come to expect, if you’re looking to improve the Dragons it’s the defence.”

Riddell singled out Gareth Widdop’s constant positional change as a bone of contention.

“It’s been a little bit disappointing this week to see him come out and say to Paul McGregor that he’s making the decisions (to change his position),” he said.

“The Dragons did the right thing by him and released him (to England) early from his contract and he said it’ll be fine if he plays fullback.

“They’ve got a few problems, there’s no doubt about that. They’ve got to shore up their defence first and then let’se see how they play off the back of that.

“Come on, let’s get serious.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio