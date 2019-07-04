‘They’ve got to play’: The strike weapons Australia are unlikely to rest

Australian spearheads Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have played in all eight of Australia’s World Cup games so far and have been critical to the Green and Gold’s success.

Starc is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker whose form has been widely praised, including claims he could be considered Australia’s finest ODI bowler.

With the Ashes looming after the World Cup, and with Australia’s semi-finals spot is guaranteed, some are pondering the merits of resting the two quicks for the final pool match against South Africa.

Former test bowler Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson says niggling injuries would be the only reason to rest Starc and Cummins.

“It’s not as if they’ve had two games in five days, it’s nice to be out there playing and when you’re going that well you just want to keep playing,” Henry tells David Morrow and Mathew Thompson.

“All the ingredients add up to they’ve got to play, and knowing those two quite well, they would want to play, there’s no way they’d be sitting down and you want to keep the combinations going and the pressure on and you’d love to finish the final pool match with a terrific win and get yourself into exactly the right spot for the semi-final,”

