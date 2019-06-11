This ‘grub act’ which David Morrow is ‘sick to death of’ should come with a life ban

His pockets will be a couple of grand lighter but David Morrow says his career should be over for repeatedly committing a ‘grub act’.

Cowboys prop Josh McGuire has copped a $4,500 fine for engaging in contrary conduct. Translation: eye-gouging Manly’s Dylan Walker, allegedly. It’s the largest monetary fine handed out since financial penalties were introduced into the NRL.

It’s the second alleged incident of eye-gouging involving McGuire this year. In round five, he was alleged to have eye gouged Storm star Cameron Munster, however, no official complaint was made.

Morrow is disgusted by the act and calls on the NRL to take a stronger stance.

“If he says ‘yes, I’ll accept the guilty plea’ it means he’s accepting two guilty pleas this year for eye-gouging,

“As far as I’m concerned, and as I’ve said before, anyone found guilty of eye-gouging twice in their career should be given a red card and rubbed out forever,

“It’s a grub act.”

