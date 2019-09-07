‘This has got nothing to do with Paul’s future’: Gus opens up about Dragons season review

Gus Gould has shed light on his role in the St George Illawara Dragons end of season review after reports surfaced this week that the former Rugby League administrator will perform an independent evaluation of the club.

Speaking with Julian King, Gould opened up about the ongoing conversations he has had with Dragons officials, and claims that Dragons has nothing to worry about with the incoming review.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had a couple of conversations with Paul McGregor and he indicated that after their last game against the Titans, that there would be an end of year review”, Gould said.

“Every club goes through a season review, it’s not unusual and it is part of your forward planning for the next twelve months. As the CEO Brian Johnston indicated, the review takes on more significance when you’ve had a disappointing year, so it’s usually an internal review”

“It was mainly Paul McGregor saying that we just want an independent set of eyes and ears over the situation. I went and had a meeting with Brian Johnston this week about whether or not they needed this review, and whether or not I was the right man to conduct it as well”.

After finishing this season in 15th place, Gould claims that although the findings in the review will be of huge significance, he won’t be talking about it with anyone else other than Dragons officials.

“I won’t be discussing with anyone about what I find in the review. That will be for whoever I have to report too at the Dragons. This is not a paid exercise, this is merely a favour to a bloke I used to coach in Paul McGregor”, Gould stated.

“There’s no worse place in an NRL club when you are struggling and you can’t see the forest from the trees and you feel like the world is closing in on you. I know what the Dragons are going through”.

After signing a new two-year deal earlier in the year, Dragons Coach Paul McGregor has come under fire for his sides lacklustre performances, but Gould says this review will have nothing to do with future of McGregor.

“The review has got nothing to do with Paul’s future as it has been described to me. There has certainly been no indication in any conversation I’ve had with people at the Dragons that Paul McGregor’s position is in doubt or in jeopardy”, Gould stressed.

“I think the whole review is about future planning and making sure the club can do everything they can to provide the right resources around Paul, his coaching staff and his players, so they can achieve their best.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full segment.