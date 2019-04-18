‘This is a stadium that has been built around the fan experience’: Bankwest Stadium CEO Daryl Kerry

The Chief Executive of the brand spanking new Bankwest Stadium says Monday’s grand opening will be treat for fans as well as a reward for many months of hard work.

“It’s happened very quickly, I mean yes, it’s taken a couple of years to build but it didn’t seem all that long ago that the old stadium was there and all of a sudden we’ve got this brand new stadium, which we’re about to open for the first time,” Daryl Kerry tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“In looking at the stadium, I think it’s beautiful and people will be thrilled with it and it’s everything that Rugby League and Rugby Union and football fans will want,

“It’s intimate despite the fact it has 30,000 seats and I think the fan experience will be unbelievable.”

Sydney has been crying out for a purpose built rectangular stadium which brings the fans as close to the action as possible and Kerry says the 30,000 seat Bankwest Stadium will deliver on that.

“One thing that strikes you when you walk in is how close you are to the action and that’s not an accident, that’s something that was set up right from the very start,

“The reality is it’s been built in such a way where you can’t physically make it any tighter, there wouldn’t be another stadium in the world that is any tighter or more compact,

“There are four tiers of seating right around you that simply provides everyone with the ultimate viewing experience.

10,000 eager fans turned up for a Parramatta Eels training session – more people than the Eels are used to playing in front of – and were treated to a taste of the stadium’s high tech lighting displays.

Bankwest Stadium will host it’s first match on Easter Monday when the Parramatta Eels take on Wests Tigers but it’s bad news if you’re yet to purchase a ticket – the game has sold out!

Click PLAY to hear more from Darryl Kerry: