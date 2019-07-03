‘This is disgusting’: What should the ATP do about Tomic the Tank Engine?

Bernard Tomic the Tank Engine’s inane Wimbledon campaign came to an end in less time than it takes to watch an episode of 60 Minutes.

58 minutes. That’s all the time Jo Wilfred-Tsonga needed to send Tomic packing, presumably back to the Gold Coast to boastfully count his millions again.

Plainly, Tomic’s listless performance gave the impression that he didn’t want to be there, and wasn’t trying to win. In other words, he tanked – allegedly.

Drive co-host and former professional golfer Mark Allen says he would love to sit down and have a conversation with the player next in line, Wimbledon’s first emergency, who would have been given a birth at the famed tournament if Bernard Tomic was out of the equation.

“I remember when I first turned professional I was the first emergency quite often, and every once in a while, somebody would pull out after 3 or 4 holes with a sore back,

“You’re sitting by the first tee waiting for your chance and you’d see somebody come back in, I couldn’t cop it,

“There’d be someone who was next in at Wimbledon watching what Bernard Tomic is doing and thinking ‘oh come on, this isn’t right,’

“The ATP tour – they’re toothless tigers and we know that – but they’ve got to do something here, this is disgusting,”

The integrity of a sport – any sport – is predicated on the unwavering, uncompromising, steadfast and determined belief that every athlete will do whatever it takes to win, through gritted teeth, by hell or high water. Bernard Tomic doesn’t fit that brief.

Drive co-host David ‘Ox’ Schwarz says players who don’t put in the effort to win should be denied the privilege to play.

“Take away the sport that pays their bills, and all of a sudden you’ll see players try a bit harder,

“It’s got to be a year, that has to be a year,” Ox said.

Click PLAY to hear more: