‘This story is just a disgrace’: Mark Levy whacks FINA over drug cheat

Mark Levy has lashed out at FINA as they allow controversial Chinese swimming star Sun Yang to compete at the World Championships.

The Daily Telegraph reports the triple Olympic champion smashed vials of blood, when independent testers visited the athlete’s villa last September.

But FINA say Yang won’t be able to properly face the music until after the tournament.

“How the hell does this happen?” Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Good on Mack Horton for calling him a drug cheat, cause that’s what he is.”

Co-host Riddell agreed, saying “imagine it was a rugby player… they’d be gone for two to four years straight away.”

