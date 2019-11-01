This Weekend on Macquarie Sports Radio

Macquarie Sports Radio will be continuing to deliver on its promise of “All Sports, All the Time”, with this weekend’s schedule containing an exciting mix of live sports coverage, popular programs and rolling sports news.

Highlights include:

(All times AEDT)

Friday 1 November

7.00pm – Live Cricket – A full call of the final T20 International match between Australia and Sri Lanka. Darren Lehmann, Brad Hodge and Bruce Eva head up the commentary team.

11.00pm – Premier League Live – including a full game call of Manchester United vs. Bournemouth.

Saturday 2 November

7.00am – The Week in Sport – A wrap of all the big sports interviews from across the week, hosted by Shane McInnes.

9.00am – Ready Set Tokyo – Bringing listeners the latest in the lead-up to Japan 2020. Hosted by Shane McInnes and Natalie Peters.

10.00am – Just Short of a Length – with Roy & HG.

12.00pm – Melbourne Cup Carnival Live – Derby Day with Shane McInnes, Shane Templeton & Tim Guille, live from Flemington Racecourse.

6.00pm – The Cricket Show Live – with Julian King & Ian Chappell and special guest, Tim Paine.

7.00pm – talkSPORT & Premier League Live – including full game calls of Arsenal vs. Wolves and Watford vs. Chelsea.

Sunday 3 November

1.00pm – Live Cricket – A full call of the first T20 International match between Australia and Pakistan. Darren Lehmann, Ian Chappell and Julian King head up the commentary team.

6.00pm – talkSPORT & Premier League Live – including full game calls of Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City and Everton vs. Tottenham.

From Monday morning, it’s a fast-paced sport news format that delivers the big stories and breaking news from Australia and around the world.

While next week, our live sports coverage continues with:

Live racing broadcasts from Melbourne for Melbourne Cup Day, Oaks Day and Stakes Day – including coverage of all 37 carnival race calls

Live cricket commentary of the T20 Internationals between Australia and Pakistan

Live game calls of the English Premier League, via talkSPORT

