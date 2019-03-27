Three charged over ugly MCG footy brawl

Three people have been charged over last week’s appalling brawl at the MCG and Mark Allen and David Schwarz say this incident is a “line in the sand moment for violence at sporting venues.”

Violence erupted in the stands following Richmond’s victory over Carlton and footage of the incident sparked widespread condemnation.

Bizarrely, the victims of the brutal assault did not want to press charges, something which surprised Drive co-host Mark Allen.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life in this country,” Allen said.

The brawler in the Richmond jumper was fined $322 and was suspended from being a Tigers member for two years but Victorian police have since decided they have enough evidence to lay charges.

Drive co-host David Schwarz says he disliked seeing the Tigers supporter continue to punch the victim after they had fallen to the ground.

“Once a person is on the ground, that is it, you stop wailing on him, there is no more kicks and no more punches, that should be stopped and if you don’t, that’s considered a coward punch.” he said.

