Tickets on sale for Women’s T20 World Cup

Tickets for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup are officially on sale with just one year until the tournament kicks off in Australia.

All 23 matches have adult tickets from just $20 and all kids’ tickets are $5.

The women’s competition will take place from February 21 until March 8, 2020, with the final held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day.

The man in charge is ICC Women’s T20 World Cup CEO Nick Hockley.

He joined Weekend Afternoons’ Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove to chat about the tournament.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Tickets are available HERE