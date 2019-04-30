Tiger Woods announces he’s playing in the President’s Cup

It’s deeply arousing news for golf lovers:

Tiger Woods will be a playing captain at the Presidents Cup in November.

Royal Melbourne West – Australia’s number 1 golf course – will host the prestigious tournament later this year with Tiger Woods captaining team USA and Ernie Els skippering the Internationals.

Speculation has run rife as to whether Tiger would play as well as captain, but any conjecture has been put to bed with the reigning Masters champion confirming he’s playing.

“With the victory, I’ve jumped into ninth place on the latest U.S. Team standings for the Presidents Cup which will be held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia from December 9-15.” Woods said in his Captains Blog.

“While I’ve already got an important role as team captain, I have made it very clear that I also want to be a playing captain when we face the International Team led by Ernie Els.

“With a mix of veteran experience and young talent, I see this team as being one of the strongest ever from top to bottom. ”

“It’s going to be fun when we get to Royal Melbourne in December.”