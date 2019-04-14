Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters and his 15th career major

IN YOUR LIFE?!

Tiger Woods has accomplished what many had said would never happen again yet everybody, deep down, desperately hoped to witness.

Tiger has won another Major. The 2019 US Masters. His 5th Green Jacket. His 15th career major.

Superlatives roll off the tongue thick and fast in a jumbled mix of elation and disbelief.

The win puts him within three majors of the great Jack Nicklaus (18) and has sparked debate as to whether we’re witnessing the greatest comeback in the history of sport.

Woods began the final found tied for 2nd and two shots off the pace. A double bogey from overnight leader Francisco Molinary on the 12th gave enough space for Tiger to pounce, which he did with birdies the 12th and the 15th to take a two shot lead onto the 17th.

Tiger bogeyed the 18th but it might be the sweetest bogey ever carded in golf because it was enough to clinch the Masters and for the greatest player in the modern era – if not ever – to secure his first major in 11 years.

More to come.