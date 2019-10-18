Why Tim Cahill believes a fifth straight World Cup will be ‘a massive ask’ for Socceroos

Australian football legend Tim Cahill believes the Socceroos efforts to qualify for a fifth straight World Cup finals campaign will be an amazing effort, but will be a massive ask.

The Socceroos have made a successful start to their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign – winning their first three games against Kuwait, Nepal and Chinese Taipei and scoring 15 goals to just one in the process.

After making it to the 1974 World Cup, Australia have qualified for four straight World Cups since 2006 with a round of 16 appearance in that year their best result.

Cahill who is one of Australia’s greatest players with 108 caps only behind Mark Schwarzer (109) told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it’s going to be a challenging task.

“The first stage is the one that you pretty much go through quite swiftly with no problems but the second one is always the most difficult,” Cahill said.

“We found that in our last World Cup qualifying campaign that it was probably one of our hardest and it always gets harder and harder.

“It’s all about being focused, disciplined and being the best you can as a team to get the maximum out of it.

“Five World Cups would be amazing but it’s going to be a massive ask because Asia’s not easy, all the countries have caught up if not overtaken, there’s a lot of investment into the infrastructure of what they are creating.

“With Qatar winning the Asian Cup and the UAE in the final with them it just shows the football world and the way it’s going, every nation is equal and it’s quite exciting for everyone.”

Cahill played in four World Cup finals and also won an Asian Cup with the Socceroos, while finishing as the country’s leading goal scorer.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.