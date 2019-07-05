‘It doesn’t daunt me’: The Maroons forward aroused by enemy territory task

Queensland forward Tim Glasby says the Maroons aren’t fazed by needing to get a win in Sydney to clinch this year’s State of Origin series.

With the series now square at one-all, after New South Wales walloped Queensland 38-6 in game two in Perth, it appears that the momentum in this year’s series has swung.

The Maroons have had to shake up their spine as a result of Kalyn Ponga’s calf injury, with Cameron Munster moving fullback and Corey Norman making his debut at five-eighth.

They have also recalled injured forward Joe Ofahengaue and Christian Welch is set to make his debut, at the expense of Jarrod Wallace and Dylan Napa.

Glasby who missed the Origin opener, but featured in game two told Halftime his team are ready for the challenge.

“It doesn’t daunt me, it excites me,” Glasby said.

“I can’t wait to be honest, I’ve played at ANZ Stadium in State of Origin before and in Grand Finals with the crowd mostly against you.

“It’s a great experience and to play a State of Origin decider in Sydney, it’s a huge challenge for our team.

“Everyone’s really excited to get down there and take it on.”

Glasby has played four Origins since debuting in 2017.

State of Origin three will be played at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, July 10.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.